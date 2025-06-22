Three MLB Pitchers to Watch This Weekend: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Kansas City, Missouri – Friday night marks an exciting evening for baseball fans as 28 of the 30 MLB teams take the field. This day promises great action especially for starting pitcher prop bets. Zach Thompson, a writer for FanDuel, shares his picks featuring pitchers Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, and Hunter Brown.

DeGrom is looking to maintain his solid form against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he starts his 15th game of the season. He has a remarkable 2.19 ERA and a 3.26 xFIP. DeGrom has kept opponents to a .186 batting average on the road and has not allowed more than five hits in any of his last nine starts. His pitch count is expected to be around 80 but with the Pirates averaging just .225, this gives DeGrom a good chance to perform well tonight.

Meanwhile, Wheeler prepares for a home game against the Philadelphia Phillies, coming off an impressive performance. With a 2.76 ERA and 11.25 K/9 rate, he has won seven of his 14 starts, showing strong potential in this matchup. Expectations are high for him to get sufficient run support as they vie for the top position in the National League East.

Hunter Brown, on the other hand, is having a breakout season with a notably high strikeout rate of 32.3%. He’s facing a strikeout-prone team today, which could make for favorable betting odds. With a 1.88 ERA and collected strikeouts in 64.3% of his starts, many regard Brown as a strong candidate to exceed his strikeout prop bet this evening.

It’s essential for bettors to keep in mind that odds and lines may fluctuate as game time approaches. Fans are encouraged to explore options through platforms like FanDuel and monitor player states as weather conditions may impact play.