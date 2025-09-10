Three New Deep-Sea Snailfish Species Discovered Off California

MONTEREY, California — Researchers have unveiled three new species of deep-sea snailfish discovered during an expedition in 2019, located around 62 miles off the California coast. A collaborative team from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) and several universities identified these new fish species in a region renowned for its unique biodiversity.

The newly described species include the bumpy snailfish (Careproctus colliculi), the dark snailfish (C. yanceyi), and the sleek snailfish (Paraliparis em). The bumpy snailfish, notable for its pinkish coloration and large, cartoonish eyes, was first spotted at a depth of approximately 10,722 feet. The other two species, both black, were found much deeper, at around 13,000 feet.

Associate Professor Mackenzie Gerringer of SUNY Geneseo, who led the examination of the specimens, expressed surprise at the distinct morphological and genetic differences observed between the two newly identified dark snailfishes collected during the same dive. “These were not an adult and a juvenile of the same species; they are very different both morphologically and genetically,” Gerringer told IFLScience.

The research was conducted at Station M, a well-studied site in the deep sea that has provided valuable insights into ocean life for decades. Through CT scans and genetic analysis, researchers confirmed these fish are indeed new species, further demonstrating the vast diversity that remains unexplored in our oceans.

Gerringer noted that while color variations seem significant, they are less critical in the deep ocean where sunlight does not reach. “At these depths, there is no sunlight, so color becomes less important for hiding,” she explained.

Snailfish are part of the family Liparidae and can be found in various habitats, adapting their body forms accordingly. While some dwell in shallow tidal pools, others thrive at extreme depths. Their jelly-like bodies allow them to navigate and survive in harsh underwater environments. Each discovery contributes crucial knowledge to marine science and emphasizes the need to protect these delicate ecosystems.

Gerringer emphasized the importance of documenting deep-sea biodiversity. “Every new discovery is a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and our responsibility to explore and protect these organisms,” she stated. The findings are published in the journal Ichthyology and Herpetology.