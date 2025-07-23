News
Three Police Officers Shot in Suspected Ambush in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — Three police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in what law enforcement officials are calling an ambush, according to the Lorain County Sheriff.
Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley reported that two of the officers were taken to MetroHealth in serious condition. The third officer was transported to Mercy Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not identified the shooter or shooters. Law enforcement is currently conducting an investigation near Colorado Avenue.
The Cleveland and Westlake police departments assisted in shutting down the highway briefly, but it has since reopened. Horizon Education Centers, located on Colorado Avenue, has initiated a lockdown due to the police activity in the area. The center’s director stated that no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, and communication with parents is ongoing.
News 5 has deployed crews to the scene and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.
