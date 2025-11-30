Three Shot in Black Friday Incident at San Jose Mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Three people were shot at the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Black Friday, prompting an investigation by the San Jose Police Department. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. outside the women’s Macy’s on the second floor of the mall.

According to police, a male suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a male victim before he pulled out a firearm and fired several shots. The shooting resulted in injuries to two bystanders, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, who were reportedly uninvolved in the confrontation. All three victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A shooting in a crowded mall on a busy shopping day is deeply concerning,” said SJPD Chief Paul Joseph. “To reassure our community, we are increasing patrols throughout the weekend while our Detectives continue their focused work to identify and locate the individual responsible.”

The department described the shooting as an isolated incident, dismissing fears of an active shooter. “It was not targeting unsuspecting shoppers,” said Sgt. Jorge Garibay. Witnesses reported chaos, with many shoppers running for safety or taking shelter in nearby stores.

Tyler Pina of Morgan Hill was having dinner nearby when he witnessed the panic. “We heard a couple shots, and we ended up hiding in somebody’s backyard for about 30 minutes,” he recounted.

Other shoppers shared similar experiences, including Ruhama Thomas, who was shopping at Macy’s with her family when she heard the gunfire begin. “We didn’t think much of it initially, but then glass shattered, and we ducked down,” she said.

In the aftermath, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan expressed his concern, stating, “My prayers are with these victims, and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible.” Mayor Mahan also reassured the public that there was no ongoing threat and advised people to avoid the area while authorities worked the scene.

The mall, which features over 200 shops, was put on lockdown during the incident, with many shoppers sheltering in place. As the lockdown was lifted, police conducted thorough checks and began letting people exit the premises in an orderly fashion.

As the investigation continues, the SJPD is asking anyone with cellphone video from the incident to reach out to assist in identifying the suspect, who remains at large.