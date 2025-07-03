Sports
Three-Team Trade Brewing for Warriors, Kings, and Pistons
PHOENIX, Arizona – The Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons are reportedly in discussions for a significant three-team trade deal. According to a source from NBC Sports California, this trade could involve young forward Jonathan Kuminga moving from the Warriors and veteran point guard Dennis Schröder joining the Kings.
The talks have been described as fluid, suggesting that while the teams are engaged in negotiations, finalizing an agreement is still pending. This trade would see the Kings send Malik Monk to Detroit, while Dario Šarić and second-year guard Devin Carter would move to Golden State.
For Kuminga, this potential swap offers a chance for a fresh start after a turbulent period with the Warriors. Drafted seventh overall in 2021, the 22-year-old averaged 12.5 points per game over his four seasons in Golden State but did not reach an agreement on a contract extension before hitting restricted free agency. His performance in the playoffs this past season showcased his potential, averaging 20.8 points per game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Schröder, who officially agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kings, is anticipated to bring experience to Sacramento’s backcourt. He played for the Brooklyn Nets, Warriors, and Pistons last season, averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 assists.
Sources indicate the Kings’ interest in moving Monk has been constant throughout the offseason, with two sources confirming his potential departure from Sacramento as part of this trade. Monk had a standout season last year, averaging a career-best 17.2 points per game.
As the offseason progresses, the trade landscape remains active, with further developments likely as teams look to finalize their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.
