Three Tied for Lead in Detroit PGA Tour Tournament

Detroit, MI – Three players are tied for the lead at the PGA Tour’s 2025 tournament in Detroit, each at 14-under-par 130 after two rounds. Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles, and Andrew Putnam have showcased their skills, while Jackson Suber trails closely behind, just one stroke back.

Suber had an impressive performance, birdying five straight holes on the front nine. Aldrich Potgieter, a 20-year-old South African rookie, is tied for fifth at 12-under following a solid round. Major winners Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Gary Woodland are all at 11-under, along with the two-time Tour winner this season, Ben Griffin.

Knowles delivered the day’s standout performance with three eagles, an accomplishment not seen in the tournament for seven years. His first eagle came on the 17th hole, following a bogey streak on the 15th and 16th. Knowles had a remarkable chip-in from the rough that helped him gain momentum.

“All we were trying to do is get it up on the green somewhere, and I didn’t see it go in,” Knowles said. “I was walking up and saw my playing partners start laughing and the crowd go crazy. That was surreal.”

Despite suffering from a severed nerve in his thumb and other health issues, Knowles has pushed through adversity to compete, making this tournament even more memorable with his family in attendance.

Leading into Friday, Braden Knapp also made headlines, posting an 11-under 61 in his second round, moving from tied for No. 120 to tied for eighth. Putnam continues his strong play with a round of 66, equaling the top score with his previous 64.

However, not all players fared well; Lee, known as “The Chef,” slipped down the leaderboard after shooting 1-over-par 73, dropping to tied for 35th after leading the first round.