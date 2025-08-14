Three Undercard Fighters Highlight UFC 319 in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois — UFC 319 is set to light up the United Center on August 16, 2025, with a lineup featuring three standout athletes eager to make their mark. The event is anchored by a main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, but several fighters on the undercard are primed for breakout performances.

One of those fighters is Aaron Pico, a seasoned competitor making his highly anticipated UFC debut against Lerone Murphy. At just 28 years old, Pico has already had a tumultuous but promising career, sporting a record of 17 fights, with a recent 9-1 run. His last match ended with a shoulder injury, but he now aims to showcase his knockout power and technical skill in the Octagon. Pico’s success could thrust him into the title conversation in the featherweight division.

Chase Hooper is another fighter to watch. The 25-year-old lightweight from Enumclaw, Washington, faces a significant challenge in Alexander Hernandez. Hooper has shown remarkable growth, transitioning from a young prospect to a disciplined fighter with a 5-0 record at lightweight. With finishes against notable opponents, he is drawing attention, and a victory over Hernandez could further solidify his rise in the division.

Lastly, Bryan Battle, The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner, is returning to the middleweight class for his fight against Nursulton Ruziboev. With a five-fight unbeaten streak, he is looking to maintain momentum after a stint in welterweight. Battle has honed his skills training with top fighters in Las Vegas, setting up a promising matchup against Ruziboev, who has shown his own potential with back-to-back wins in the UFC.

As UFC 319 approaches, all eyes will be on these three athletes aiming for significant wins that could reshape their careers. The preliminaries start at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET, promising an evening full of high-stakes action.