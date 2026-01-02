Thriller Nightsleeper Explores Hacking an Overnight Train Between Glasgow and London

GLASGOW, Scotland – A new thriller series, Nightsleeper, debuted on BritBox earlier this month, envisioning a nightmare scenario on an overnight train. The show follows a train from Glasgow to London that becomes the target of a hacking plot, forcing two characters to communicate urgently as chaos unfolds.

The story kicks off with a woman playing a single note on a piano at Glasgow’s train station. As passengers board the Heart of Britain nightsleeper train, a man snatches a bag from a woman with a stroller. Detective Inspector Joe Roag, portrayed by Joe Cole, chases him with the help of the train’s conductors. Initially, it seems Joe merely wants to retrieve the lost bag, but the situation is more complicated than it appears.

As the train departs Glasgow, the main conductor discovers a suspicious device linked to the train’s electronics. Unable to stop the train or communicate with the driver due to lack of cell service, he enlists Joe’s help to address the crisis. Meanwhile, Abby Aysgarth, played by Alexandra Roach, the acting technical director of the UK’s National Cyber Security Center, receives alarming news about a virus threat affecting critical systems.

While en route back to London, Abby engages in an urgent phone call with Joe, instructing him to avoid the device she’s aware of, which she suspects is part of the hack. This leads to tension as Abby grapples with trust issues when surprising information about Joe comes to light. As the train makes its first stop, Joe encounters Mouse, a child hiding from his mother. With the doors locking unexpectedly, the situation escalates, leaving several passengers still aboard.

The first episode combines a mix of action and tension, though some viewers find its predictability noteworthy. Each character’s role seems anticipated, particularly the passengers who remain on the train and the underlying connections amongst them.

Despite its few surprises, the performances, particularly that of Roach as Abby, have caught the audience’s attention. Abby’s professional stakes are heightened as she is in line for a promotion dependent on whether she can help thwart the crisis.

As the episode concludes, Abby sees alarming messages on monitors at Victoria Station as her contact with Joe intensifies. His cryptic offer of assistance raises questions about his trustworthiness, leading viewers to wonder how the story will evolve in subsequent episodes.