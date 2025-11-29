Thrilling Stifel Copper Cup Marks Alpine Skiing’s Return this Thanksgiving Weekend

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colorado — Thanksgiving Day is typically a time for family gatherings and relaxation, but this year, it transformed into a winter sports spectacle. From November 27 to November 30, skiing fans flocked to Copper Mountain for the first Alpine World Cup at the resort, featuring world-class competitors.

The four-day event kicked off Thursday morning with the men’s super-G. Crowds gathered near the Super Bee Lift as American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took the first run, showcasing the challenging icy course.

Cochran-Siegle made a slight mistake near the bottom pitch but held onto the lead for several runs. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who recently returned from a serious injury, electrified the crowd. After finishing in a time of 1:08.95, tying for 24th, Kilde was embraced by his fiancée, two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

“The emotions were overwhelming,” Kilde shared after his run. “I could ski the way I wanted to. Of course, not as fast as I wanted to, but that is going to come later.”

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt dominated the field with a winning time of 1:07.70, followed by Austrian competitors Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser. Cochran-Siegle finished as the top American in 10th place.

Susan Whitakar, a local resident, expressed excitement about witnessing professional ski racing ahead of the Olympics. “We just love it,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing the women too, Mikaela.”

International fans also made their way to the event. Mark Deter traveled from Zurich, Switzerland, to cheer for his home country. “This is our first ski race here in the U.S. It is just an amazing life here with my American friends,” he said.

On Black Friday, fans returned for the men’s giant slalom. After a strong start, Odermatt fell off course, handing the win to Austria’s Stefan Brennsteiner. A total of 29 athletes completed both runs, while Edward’s River Radamus finished as the sole American in 15th place.

The Stifel Copper Cup will conclude with the women’s giant slalom and slalom competitions this weekend, featuring local stars Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn. The excitement builds as both athletes prepare to entertain the holiday crowd.

For full race coverage, fans can turn to The Summit Daily News, which offers updates throughout the weekend.