Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics

Thulasimathi Murugesan, a 22-year-old para-badminton player from India, made history by winning a silver medal in the women’s singles SU5 final at the Paris Paralympics. In the final match, she faced off against China’s Yang Qiu Xia, losing with scores of 21-17 and 21-10.

Despite the defeat, Murugesan’s achievement marks India’s first women’s podium in para-badminton at a major international event. Her remarkable journey to this milestone has been shaped by her determination and the unwavering support of her family.

Thulasimathi was born with a birth deformity in her left hand, which limited its movement. Nevertheless, her father, Murugesan, encouraged her to compete alongside able-bodied children, fostering a love for sports. Training in badminton began after she expressed frustration at not being good enough for international competitions.

Growing up in challenging circumstances, Thulasimathi and her sister Kiruttigha trained extensively. Their father worked odd jobs, including coaching different sports, to ensure they had the resources needed to pursue their athletic dreams.

Thulasimathi was introduced to various sports, but it was badminton, deemed the most challenging, that became her focus. After rigorous training and sacrifice, she was granted the opportunity to train at the Gopichand Academy, a significant step in her athletic career.

Under the guidance of Coach Irfan, Thulasimathi honed her skills. She faced difficulties due to her non-functioning arm but demonstrated exceptional agility and determination on the court, leading to her successful performance throughout the tournament.

Her journey also included a strong educational background, as she pursued veterinary studies while competing. The government intervened to accommodate her training schedule as she prepared for her participation in global competitions.