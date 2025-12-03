Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins Returns Just in Time for Warriors Clash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. — The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed back Aaron Wiggins just as they face a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 on Sunday night, improving their record to an impressive 20-1.

This marks a significant moment for the Thunder, who have had an almost flawless season so far. Wiggins returned after recovering from an adductor strain that sidelined him for 11 games. His return was highlighted by Jalen Williams’ comeback against Portland just days earlier, grabbing much of the attention.

Wiggins had scored a season-high 27 points in the first meeting with the Blazers earlier this season, showcasing his potential before the injury. Despite his absence, the Thunder maintained their winning momentum, but his presence will be crucial as they move forward. Wiggins is expected to step into the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Warriors, especially with Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alex Caruso all unavailable.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Chet Holmgren have been the team’s scoring heavyweights, Wiggins has the opportunity to become a vital fourth scorer. His ability to create his own shot may alleviate some pressure off the stars as they navigate through defenders without their usual backup.

Wiggins has been consistent this season, averaging a career-best 13.8 points and shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. This could be a pivotal moment for him to shine against a Warriors team known for its recent struggles defensively. Fans are eager to see how he integrates back into the team’s strategy, especially after such a significant layoff.