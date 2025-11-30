Thunder Aim for 20-1 Against Trail Blazers This Sunday

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the brink of a remarkable 20-1 record as they prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The matchup comes after the Blazers handed OKC their only defeat of the season earlier this month.

Currently, the Thunder hold a dominant 19-1 record and are favored by 11.5 points in this game. The Blazers, however, are struggling with an 8-11 record and significant injury concerns. Key players Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday have been ruled out for the contest, while Isaiah Hartenstein will not play for the Thunder.

Despite these setbacks, Thunder fans are optimistic thanks to the return of Jalen Williams, who recently helped secure a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns. He is expected to strengthen OKC’s lineup during this crucial matchup.

Throughout the season, the Thunder have showcased their capabilities, leading the league in defensive and net ratings. Last weekend, they defeated the Blazers by 27 points, demonstrating their dominance. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the offense, averaging nearly 33 points per game, solidifying his status as one of the top players this season.

The Trail Blazers are looking for redemption after last week’s loss and are determined to turn their season around. Although they face challenges due to injuries, Portland fans are holding onto hope as they play at home.

As the teams prepare for this pivotal contest, the Blazers will aim to improve their standing and prove that they can compete with the defending champions. The Thunder, on the other hand, seek to extend their winning streak and reinforce their position as the top team in the league.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. Pacific time at the Moda Center. As the Thunder look to avenge their sole defeat, it promises to be an exciting matchup that could impact both teams’ momentum moving forward.