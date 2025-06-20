Thunder Aim for First Championship in Game 6 Against Pacers

Oklahoma City, OK — The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night, with the Thunder holding a 3-2 series lead. This game marks the first opportunity for either team to win a championship in franchise history.

The tension is high as the Thunder aim to close out the series at home. OKC players know the challenge of winning a decisive game, especially after witnessing the Denver Nuggets‘ comeback against them in the previous round. Oklahoma City head coach emphasizes the need for urgency as the team prepares to maintain their series lead.

The Thunder have a strong lineup heading into Game 6, but they are managing some minor injuries. Jalen Williams is nursing a wrist issue, yet the team reports all other players are ready to compete. Conversely, the Pacers are monitoring the health of star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is dealing with a calf strain and will be a game-time decision.

Haliburton’s absence could significantly impact Indiana’s chances as they desperately try to avoid elimination. The Pacers previously demonstrated their resilience by overcoming a 3-2 deficit against the New York Knicks last season in the playoffs.

Injuries for both teams include: Nikola Topic (Thunder) is out with a knee injury, while Haliburton (Pacers) is questionable, Jarace Walker is out with an ankle injury, and Isaiah Jackson is out due to an Achilles issue.

If the Thunder succeed, they could start planning a parade in Oklahoma City, but a loss would mean a do-or-die Game 7 back at the Paycom Center on Sunday. The anticipation for this critical matchup is palpable among fans and players alike.