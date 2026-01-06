Thunder Dominate Warriors 131-94 in San Francisco Showdown

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Golden State Warriors 131-94 Friday night, improving their record to 30-5 for the season. The game took place at the Chase Center, where the Warriors were unable to capitalize due to missing key players.

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and seven assists. He continued an impressive streak, scoring 30 or more points for the seventh time in nine games. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10 for 20 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and made all seven of his free throw attempts.

The Warriors were short-handed, as Stephen Curry sat out due to a left ankle sprain and Jimmy Butler was unable to play because of an illness. Golden State’s coach, Steve Kerr, expressed optimism that Curry would return for their next game against the Jazz.

Oklahoma City’s victory marked their fourth straight win following a two-game losing streak. Their strong performance was supported by significant contributions from other players; for instance, one player recorded 15 points and a season-high of 15 rebounds.

Despite a valiant effort from the Warriors, including a three-pointer that brought them within striking distance at 38-36 in the second quarter, the Thunder responded with a commanding 19-0 run. At halftime, Oklahoma City held a solid 64-45 lead.

The Warriors, who had been on a hot streak prior to this game, winning five out of their last six games at home, were unable to maintain their momentum. They will host the Utah Jazz Saturday night, completing a back-to-back.