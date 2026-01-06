Thunder Dominate Warriors for Fourth Straight Win

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their winning streak with a decisive 131-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. This win marked their fourth in a row, showcasing the team’s resilience after a rough patch in mid-December.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a standout, scoring 30 points in just 28 minutes. The Thunder displayed a balanced attack, with seven players finishing in double figures. Aaron Wiggins contributed significantly with 15 points, marking his second double-digit scoring performance in the last four games.

Wiggins’ recent performances are noteworthy, especially as he returns from an adductor strain that sidelined him since late November. Prior to the injury, he had four games with 10 or more points, averaging 14.8 points per game with an impressive 41.7% shooting from behind the arc.

Despite his struggles recently, where he averaged only 7.6 points over the past 13 games, the Thunder have reason for optimism. With 47 games left this season, they can afford time to help Wiggins regain his scoring touch. His ability to contribute significantly is critical as he was the team’s fourth-leading scorer last season, especially during their playoff run.

The Thunder also welcomed Ajay Mitchell, who has emerged as a scoring threat. This development eases the pressure on Wiggins to return to form quickly, as the team looks to solidify their playoff prospects. Coach Mark Daigneault expressed confidence in Wiggins’ potential to be a key contributor during the postseason.

As January progresses, the team focuses on integrating Wiggins back into their strategy, ensuring he is set for a strong finish to the year.