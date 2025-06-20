Thunder Fans Gather in OKC for NBA Finals Watch Parties

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thunder fans are filling watch parties across Oklahoma City as Game 6 of the NBA Finals unfolds in Indiana on Thursday evening. The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one victory away from clinching the franchise’s first NBA title.

Tevis Hillis from News 9 reports live from Fassler Hall, commonly referred to as Thunder Hall, where fans have been arriving early in anticipation of the big game. The excitement is palpable, with several watch zones set up across the area for fans to gather and cheer on their team.

Police in Oklahoma City are also preparing for the possibility of widespread celebrations if the Thunder secure the championship. Master Sgt. Gary Knight stated, “We’re hopeful that our Thunder can bring home the championship,” noting that thousands are expected to celebrate in downtown.

These preparations come as hundreds have gathered at local venues including the Paycom Center and other watch sites around the city. “If the Thunder end up winning that game, it’s going to be a very festive atmosphere,” Knight added. They are set to deploy extra officers to ensure safety amid anticipated crowds.

Should the Thunder win, local stores like DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors plan to open late to sell official NBA Championship gear, including hats and t-shirts.

The game is scheduled to broadcast on KOCO at 7:30 p.m., and all eyes will be on the Thunder as they strive for their historic win. Fans are hoping this night will not just mark a game victory but also a reason to celebrate in the streets of Oklahoma City.