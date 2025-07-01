Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Historic Contract Extension

Oklahoma City, OK – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA MVP, has agreed to a super maximum contract extension worth $285 million over four years, sources reported to ESPN on Tuesday. This deal extends his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder through the 2030-31 season, setting a new record for the highest annual salary in league history.

Since joining the Thunder in 2019, Gilgeous-Alexander has become a vital part of the team, demonstrating a strong partnership built on trust. He averaged a league-high 32.7 points during the regular season and 30.3 points in the playoffs, solidifying his status among basketball greats. Only a select few players, including Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, have won both the MVP and championship in the same season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also the first player since O’Neal in 2000 to win a scoring title and an NBA championship in the same year. His remarkable achievements place him alongside legends like Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who have also reached this milestone.

Acquired by the Thunder as part of a trade package after his rookie season, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a cornerstone for the franchise during a significant rebuilding period. His commitment remained steadfast despite the team’s struggles in prior seasons, where they recorded 22 and 24 wins.

This season culminated in a franchise-record 68 wins and a championship. Gilgeous-Alexander’s regular-season scoring average was historically high, surpassing Jordan’s mark from 1992-93 by one-tenth of a point. His total of 3,172 points across the regular season and playoffs also set a modern benchmark.

The Thunder standout maintained an impressive streak of scoring 20 or more points in 72 consecutive games, ranking as the fourth-longest streak in NBA history. His plus-minus rating of +918 was the best recorded in a single NBA season since the 2016-17 season.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and ESPN Research contributed to this report.