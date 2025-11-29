Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander Powers Win Over Timberwolves Despite Illness

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points while battling illness as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105 on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was listed as questionable before the game, shot 12 of 19 from the field and made 15 of 17 free throws. With this victory, Oklahoma City earned its 10th consecutive win, moving to an impressive 18-1 for the season, marking only the fifth time in NBA history a team has started a season that strong.

The Thunder have now clinched a 4-0 record in West Group A, putting them in a solid position to advance to the knockout rounds. Gilgeous-Alexander also extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points in 91 straight games, placing him third in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 31 points and eight rebounds, but his efforts were not enough as Minnesota suffered its third consecutive loss. The Timberwolves struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 22 of 37 attempts.

This game was a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals, where the Thunder triumphed over the Timberwolves. In their last visit to the Paycom Center, Minnesota was defeated 124-94 during Game 5.

Oklahoma City’s Kenrich Williams made his season debut after sitting out due to a knee injury, and he contributed significantly during the game. The Thunder led 24-17 after the first quarter, which was Minnesota’s second-lowest scoring quarter of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points in the first half, helping Oklahoma City establish a 49-39 lead. Although Minnesota tied the game at 54 and again at 56 in the third quarter, the Thunder regained control and entered the final period with a 78-71 lead.

In a nail-biting finish, Minnesota narrowed the gap to just one point in the final minute following a contested three-pointer from Edwards. However, a crucial corner three-pointer by Chet Holmgren extended the Thunder’s lead back to four with just 38 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma City closed out the game by outscoring Minnesota 8-1 in the last minute of play. The Timberwolves will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday, while the Thunder are set to play against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.