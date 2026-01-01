Thunder Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Blazers on New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers on December 31, 2025, aiming to extend their winning streak to three games. Both teams enter the game with momentum, as the Thunder recently bounced back from two losses to the San Antonio Spurs with notable victories against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Blazers, after enduring a three-game losing streak, have also found success, winning their last two games. Earlier in the season, Portland managed to defeat Oklahoma City in early November. However, the Thunder have won the last two matchups, emerging victorious by margins of 27 and 8 points.

Oddsmakers have made the Thunder heavy favorites at home for this matchup. Deni Avdija, a standout player for Portland, has excelled in recent games, recording at least eight assists in his last six outings. He has achieved 7+ assists in 13 of his last 15 games and in 15 of his last 19 overall, underscoring his importance to the team.

Despite the Thunder being favored, analysts caution that their once top-notch defense has looked less impressive recently. The Thunder’s defensive performance, which was impressive at the season’s start, has not been as dominant in recent weeks. They currently hold a defensive rating of 110.5, ranking them sixth in the league but indicating a downturn from their earlier performances.

With both teams scoring efficiently, the total points for the game are expected to go Over 232.5, according to betting analysts. The Thunder have played to totals of 233+ in three of their last four games, and the matchup could see a high score, especially given the Blazers have consistently put up strong numbers in their meetings against Oklahoma City.

Fans can watch the game live at the Paycom Center at 8:00 p.m. ET. As the clock strikes midnight for the new year, both teams will aim to deliver an exciting showdown.