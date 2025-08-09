Thunder and Nuggets Lead Western Conference Rankings Following 2025 Offseason

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets are emerging as the early favorites in the Western Conference as the 2025-26 NBA season approaches. The Thunder won their first title last season and are expected to dominate again in 2025-26.

The Western Conference had a strong showing against the East last season, winning 55% of its games, the third-best mark in the last decade. With several teams improving during the offseason, the competition is expected to heat up.

Sports analyst John Schuhmann pointed out that the Thunder’s playoff run wasn’t as dominant as their regular-season performance. They finished the last season with a remarkable record of 68-14 and had 95% of their player minutes returning this year. Their key challenge will be maintaining their energy levels throughout the long season.

Following closely are the Denver Nuggets, who finished with a 50-32 record. They retained their star players and added new talent to address their three-point shooting struggles. Analyst notes highlighted their potential matchup advantages, particularly with MVP Nikola Jokić remaining a key player for them.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets ranked third this offseason, relying on the addition of Kevin Durant to enhance their scoring capabilities. They had a mixed season last year but look to improve their offensive output and create better high-pressure shots.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who finished with a 52-30 record last season, also remain in the mix, but questions remain about their roster stability as they integrate Luka Dončić.

Rounding out the top teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers, both of whom are making strategic efforts to compete more effectively in a competitive conference.

As the offseason activities continue, the Western Conference teams are poised for a fierce battle in the upcoming season. Each squad is making tactical adjustments to secure a playoff berth. The anticipation builds as fans await the return of their favorite teams.