Thunder Outlast Nets in Summer League Opener

Las Vegas, NV – The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Brooklyn Nets 90-81 in their Summer League opener on July 10, 2025. Both teams showcased their rookie talent, but the Thunder’s early lead secured their victory.

Oklahoma City’s Ajay Mitchell and Chris Youngblood were crucial in the first half, contributing with double-digit points, giving the Thunder a seven-point lead at halftime after a tied game at 34. Mitchell and Youngblood dominated the court, helping the Thunder maintain a competitive edge.

Brooklyn’s starting lineup featured three first-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft, including Egor Demin, who struggled to find his rhythm. Demin finished with eight points and four rebounds, while fellow rookie Nolan Traore stood out, leading the Nets with 13 points and three assists.

Drew Timme also impressed, scoring 22 points and showcasing offensive skills reminiscent of his Gonzaga days. In a notable moment, a head pass from rookie Danny Wolf nearly caused a concussion for Timme, drawing attention from commentators.

The Nets made an effort to change their game tempo after halftime, but the Thunder maintained their lead. Despite Brooklyn’s attempts to close the gap, the Thunder pulled away decisively in the second half, securing the win.

As the Nets prepare for their next match against the Washington Wizards on July 13, they look to recover from their initial setback in the Summer League.