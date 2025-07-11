Sports
Thunder Outlast Nets in Summer League Opener
Las Vegas, NV – The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Brooklyn Nets 90-81 in their Summer League opener on July 10, 2025. Both teams showcased their rookie talent, but the Thunder’s early lead secured their victory.
Oklahoma City’s Ajay Mitchell and Chris Youngblood were crucial in the first half, contributing with double-digit points, giving the Thunder a seven-point lead at halftime after a tied game at 34. Mitchell and Youngblood dominated the court, helping the Thunder maintain a competitive edge.
Brooklyn’s starting lineup featured three first-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft, including Egor Demin, who struggled to find his rhythm. Demin finished with eight points and four rebounds, while fellow rookie Nolan Traore stood out, leading the Nets with 13 points and three assists.
Drew Timme also impressed, scoring 22 points and showcasing offensive skills reminiscent of his Gonzaga days. In a notable moment, a head pass from rookie Danny Wolf nearly caused a concussion for Timme, drawing attention from commentators.
The Nets made an effort to change their game tempo after halftime, but the Thunder maintained their lead. Despite Brooklyn’s attempts to close the gap, the Thunder pulled away decisively in the second half, securing the win.
As the Nets prepare for their next match against the Washington Wizards on July 13, they look to recover from their initial setback in the Summer League.
Recent Posts
- María Jesús Montero to Announce New Affordable Housing in Sevilla
- Thunder Outlast Nets in Summer League Opener
- 20-Year-Old Found Dead on Superyacht in Bahamas; Crewmember Charged
- Aces and Mystics Prepare for Key WNBA Matchup
- Paramount+ Offers First Two Months for Just 99 Cents
- Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale to Simulcast Blues Games Starting Next Season
- Major Twist Shakes Up ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Finale
- Red Sox Trade Talks Heat Up as Deadline Approaches
- Herb Jones Signs $68 Million Extension with Pelicans
- Season 19 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Premieres Tonight
- Tracy Ifeachor Exits ‘The Pitt’ Ahead of Season 2
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child Amid Double Homicide Investigation
- Ateez Renews Contracts for Seven More Years with KQ Entertainment
- Princess Anne Unveils Major Hairstyle Change at French State Banquet
- Tom Llamas Faces Viewer Challenges in NBC News Debut
- Severe Weather Threats Loom as Tropical Depression Chantal Unleashes Floods
- Mariners, Yankees Face Weather Challenge in Bronx Series
- Shedeur Sanders Faces Tough Competition for QB Role in Cleveland
- A’ja Wilson’s Injury Overshadows Aces’ Loss to Liberty
- Reality Show ‘Back to the Frontier’ Premieres July 10 on Magnolia Network