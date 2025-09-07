News
Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Schedule Updated Amid Weather Concerns
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Organizers of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show have announced changes to the schedule for this weekend due to potential storms. Gates will now open at 8 a.m. each day, with opening ceremonies and flights scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
The highlight of the event, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, are tentatively expected to begin their air show performance at 1:30 p.m., with all flying activities wrapped up by 3 p.m.
More than 50,000 attendees are anticipated over the weekend. All on-site parking spots have been sold out, driving attendees to utilize shuttle services. Buses will operate between the Mall at Fox Run and Pease Air National Guard Base from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Show organizers are advising those who do not have a parking pass for Saturday to consider alternatives for arriving at the event, such as being dropped off, biking, or walking in. “The only way to attend Saturday’s show if you haven’t secured a parking pass is to be dropped off, ride a bike, or walk in,” officials stated.
If weather conditions deteriorate, further schedule changes may arise. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin Saturday afternoon, with lasting showers likely on Sunday morning, although conditions could improve later in the day.
While the show remains free to attend, several premium seating and parking options are already fully booked. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will feature alongside performances from various military and civilian aircraft, making this a unique event as it marks the Blue Angels’ first performance at Pease since 2012 and their only appearance in New England this year.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as traffic is expected to be heavy around Pease International Tradeport. All three entrances will be open during the show, and local police will direct traffic.
