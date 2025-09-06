Thunder Over the Waves Airshow Practice Day Underway in Wildwoods

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Today marks practice day for the Thunder Over the Waves Airshow, set to kick off Saturday. Residents and visitors may catch a glimpse of aerial maneuvers between noon and 3 p.m., preparing for the main event.

The airshow, hosted by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority, promises three hours of thrilling aerobatics and precision flying. David Schultz Airshows is the show’s producer, employing professional air bosses and ground operations staff who direct the performers.

“The Wildwoods Airshow stages from numerous area airports and has aerial hold points in several areas within 10 to 15 miles from the airshow location,” Schultz stated. “Like a choreographed Broadway show, there are dozens of moving parts at any given time during the airshow.”

Safety briefings for airshow participants will be held today and tomorrow, attended by performers, first responders, FAA and Coast Guard representatives, and air traffic controllers.

Air bosses also coordinate with marine traffic, a crucial requirement for airshows over water. Saturday’s show will allow spectators to view it for free from the boardwalk or beach, centering at Spicer Avenue.

For premium viewing, VIP options feature exclusive Airshow Chalets with high-ceiling tents offering amenities like tables, chairs, and unlimited beverages. Tickets for these experiences can be purchased online.

After the airshow, attendees can enjoy the Wildwoods Food and Music Festival at Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. The festival will present various food vendors, craft displays, a beer garden, and live entertainment.