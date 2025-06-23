Thunder and Pacers Face Off in Historic Game 7 of NBA Finals

Oklahoma City, OK — The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday night, marking the 20th Game 7 in Finals history. The Thunder, who are favorites to win, are aiming for their first NBA Championship.

After a series filled with ups and downs, both teams are tied at 3-3, making this final game crucial. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has rotated his starting lineup throughout the series, testing various strategies. Following a double-big lineup in Games 5 and 6 that brought them a 2-1 record in the set, he has decided to continue this approach for the decisive game.

Thirty minutes before tip-off, Oklahoma City confirmed its starting lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. On the other side, Indiana will start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner.

This matchup is particularly significant as it may determine which team claims its first NBA title. Given the stakes, both teams have vowed to leave everything on the court. Indiana’s solidified lineup contrasts with the Thunder’s recent uncertainty regarding starters, raising intrigue about their game strategy.

Prior to Game 7, players from both teams participated in practice sessions, preparing for what promises to be a high-stakes atmosphere within the Paycom Center. Fans are readying for the showdown, which will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 PM ET.

Clarifying the sense of urgency, both teams are aware that their pursuit of the championship culminates in just 48 minutes of play. With history on the line, the basketball world watches to see who will celebrate the triumph of becoming NBA champions.