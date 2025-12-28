Thunder Seek Redemption Against Injury-Plagued Sixers on Sunday

Oklahoma City, OK – The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in their first matchup of the season. With a record of 26-5, the Thunder aim to break their two-game losing streak after suffering a surprising defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an essential player for Oklahoma City, was limited to just 22 points in that game. Meanwhile, the 76ers, currently at 16-13, also seek to end a two-game skid, having lost to the Washington Wizards on Friday. Joel Embiid shined in that game, scoring 31 points, but his efforts were not enough to secure a win.

The Thunder will face challenges as injuries take their toll on both teams. Oklahoma City’s line-up will miss Jaylin Williams (heel bursitis), Ousmane Dieng (calf strain), Nikola Topic (testicular surgery), and Thomas Sorber (torn ACL). For the Sixers, Joel Embiid is out due to an ankle sprain and knee injury management, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee sprain), Trendon Watford (adductor strain), and Johni Broome (G League assignment) are also unavailable.

The game will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City with a start time of 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action on the FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma. Oddsmakers favor the Thunder by 14.5 points, setting an over/under at 225.5 total points for the game.

The Thunder, who went 24-1 at the beginning of the season, face scrutiny after losing four out of their last six games. This decline has raised questions about their earlier title aspirations. Despite this, they are expected to regain their form against the vulnerable 76ers, especially with their recent struggles to integrate their star players effectively.

The 76ers’ performance this season has not been consistent. They have struggled in recent games, failing to find a winning formula with their star trio, and are still figuring out their ideal lineup. They are underdogs once more, but they have managed to keep games close and not lost by double digits in over a month.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be a key player for the Thunder, potentially bouncing back after a disappointing outing against the Spurs. Analysts suggest he might score over 30 points in this game. As for the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey could see increased playing time and opportunities to shine in Embiid’s absence, potentially racking up impressive stats.

The Thunder look to assert their dominance and regain their winning habits, while the 76ers aim to remain competitive despite their key injuries. This matchup promises to be an engaging battle between two teams at a crucial juncture of the season.