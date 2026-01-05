Sports
Thunder Set to Face Suns in Key Sunday Matchup
PHOENIX, Arizona — The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, January 4, 2026. This game marks the third matchup of the season between these two teams, with the Thunder winning the first two encounters, including a dominant victory on December 10.
The Thunder, currently boasting a 30-5 record, have won four consecutive games. In their last outing, they defeated the Golden State Warriors decisively, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 30 points and providing seven assists in just three quarters of play. Chet Holmgren added 15 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks.
On the other hand, the Suns, now at 20-14, are coming off a strong 129-102 victory against the Sacramento Kings. Devin Booker led the Suns with an impressive 33 points and five assists in that game.
The Thunder may face challenges with several injuries. Isaiah Hartenstein is ruled out due to a soleus strain, while Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe are both listed as questionable with knee soreness. Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber are also out due to various injuries.
Conversely, the Suns are relatively healthy, with Jalen Green out due to a hamstring strain. Grayson Allen is questionable for tonight’s game, and Jordan Goodwin is available to play despite a jaw sprain.
The tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. With the stakes high and the Thunder performing exceptionally well, fans can expect a thrilling encounter between these two competitive teams.
