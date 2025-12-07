Sports
Thunder’s Star Guard Ruled Out with Elbow Injury
Oklahoma City, OK – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Sunday road game due to left elbow bursitis.
This marks the first game Gilgeous-Alexander will miss this season for the 22-1 Thunder. The reigning MVP is currently averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a strong performance in a win over the Utah Jazz on Friday. He has scored at least 20 points in 95 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NBA history. The only player ahead of him is Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved 126 straight from 1961 to 1963.
The Thunder will have two days off after facing the Jazz before they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
This update comes from information provided by The Associated Press.
