Sports
Thunder’s Stars Shine in Game 5 of NBA Finals
Indiana, USA — The Oklahoma City Thunder took a crucial step in the NBA Finals, winning Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder, who had tied the series at 2-2, faced an energized Pacers team on Monday night.
Led by standout performances from Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder emerged victorious, with Williams scoring a staggering 40 points. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, alongside six rebounds, four assists, and a steal while committing just one turnover.
With this performance, Williams entered elite company, becoming one of only five players to score at least 40 points in the NBA Finals within their first three seasons. Other notable names include George Mikan and Magic Johnson.
At just 23 years old, Williams also became the third-youngest player to score 40 points in a Finals game. Only Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook achieved this at a younger age, with Westbrook scoring 43 points during the 2012 Finals.
Williams wasn’t the only one making headlines on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points, 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals, and four blocks to his team’s total. This marked his 12th playoff game this season with at least 30 points and five assists, surpassing legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the most in a single playoff run.
Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander became the fourth player in NBA history to record 15 30-point games in a single postseason, joining Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Kobe Bryant.
Combining for 71 points, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams became the second duo in 40 years to score 40 and 30 points in the same Finals game, a feat previously accomplished by Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.
The Thunder are now one win away from capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy, needing to secure a final victory to claim the NBA championship.
Published Jun 17, 2025
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.
