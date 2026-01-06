Thunder Struggle as Season Takes Tough Turn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder have started the 2025-26 NBA season strong, but recent performances have dimmed their hopes of breaking records. After an impressive start, the Thunder are now struggling, posting a 6-6 record in their last 12 games, including a 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Initially, the Thunder were on track to challenge the Golden State Warriors’ single-season wins record of 73 games, set in the 2015-16 season. They began the season with a record of 30-7, but their current pace has left them lagging behind last year’s performance, when they finished 68-14.

The Thunder’s sixth loss came in dramatic fashion on Sunday, when Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns hit a last-second three-pointer, sealing a victory for Phoenix. This defeat followed closely on the heels of a blowout loss to the Hornets, marking a rough stretch for Oklahoma City.

To tie the Warriors’ record, the Thunder must win an unlikely 43 of their next 45 games. Historically, only two teams have clinched more than 70 wins in a season: the Chicago Bulls and the Warriors.

As the season continues, the Thunder remain focused on their defensive game plan under Coach Mark Daigneault. However, their defense faced challenges against the Suns, particularly from players like Jordan Goodwin, a career 32% three-point shooter who scored eight three-pointers.

The Suns, despite losing star players, have embraced a new identity focused on defense, often limiting opportunities for opposing teams. Their strategy proved effective against the Thunder, especially in clutch moments when they successfully contained Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s MVP.

Rookie Chet Holmgren has been a bright spot for Oklahoma City, contributing 18 points, nine rebounds, and strong defensive plays in recent matchups. As the Thunder approach their next game against the Hornets, they hope to regain their early-season momentum.