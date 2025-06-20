Thunder’s Williams Plays Key Role as Team Aims for First Title

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2022 trade deadline approached, Kenny Williams was a player in demand. Not because the Oklahoma City Thunder were shopping him, but because every contender wanted a versatile defender who could shoot and make the hustle plays. Yet, Williams didn’t want to leave Oklahoma City. “This might sound far-fetched,” he said, “but I would like to retire here with the Thunder.”

Three years later, Williams remains with the Thunder, which is now close to capturing its first NBA title. He is the third-longest tenured member of the team, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort. Williams, known as “Unc” by his teammates, has become a respected leader, much like former Thunder star Nick Collison.

“Every time he’s on the floor, he’s gonna stick his nose in there,” Thunder center Chet Holmgren said. “He’s gonna make every hustle play. He just plays a style of basketball that everybody wants to play with.”

In the NBA Finals, Williams logged significant minutes in crucial games, demonstrating his versatility and toughness. Though his role has varied during the playoffs, he has outperformed many expectations. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised him for being a key contributor. “He gives us a lot of versatility, toughness, matchups, things you need,” he said.

During the playoffs, the Thunder has significantly outscored opponents with Williams on the court. In 32 total minutes this series, OKC has outscored the Pacers by 28.5 points per 100 possessions when Williams is playing. “He is a guy that brings energy,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He is part of our DNA and our toughness.”

Williams is set to earn $7 million next season with an option for 2026-27. While his future with the Thunder looks bright, he remains committed to Oklahoma City. “I’m happy,” Dort said. “That he was on this journey with us the whole time.”

The Thunder holds a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, with a chance to secure their first championship. They will face the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT, broadcast live on ABC.