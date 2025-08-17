Thunderbirds’ Rehearsal Shatters Windows, Rocks Chicago Neighborhood

CHICAGO – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds showcased their aerial skills on Friday during rehearsals for the Chicago Air & Water Show, resulting in two loud sonic booms that shocked residents in the Lake View East neighborhood.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., residents reported a powerful blast that shattered windows in several high-rise buildings along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. A caller contacted police using the 311 service about the damage at 3180 N. Lake Shore Drive.

“Out of just nowhere—BOOM!” described Matt Lauer, a Lake View East resident. “I’m still tweaking from it. That was absolutely scary.” Eyewitnesses reported feeling the blast shake their buildings, with windows in the lobbies of three buildings being blown out with no injuries reported.

Miriam Altman, another resident, recalled the chaos. “We just came back, and my husband and son said even the tables were shaking. It was so loud it felt like the building was moving,” she said. The damaged windows are currently boarded up awaiting repair.

Friends Alec Harris and Matt Lauer, who were on a phone call during the first blast, shared their experience. “I thought my window was going to break because all it was, was just like a brrr,” Lauer explained. Later, they watched the continued practice runs and described the experience as exhilarating yet unnerving.

According to Patricia Ward, a scientist at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, sonic booms occur when an object exceeds the speed of sound, which is around 767 miles per hour at sea level. She explained that air pressure in front of and behind a fast-moving plane collides, resulting in a loud noise.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported no unusual activity during the practice session. A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force stated, “On Aug. 15, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds conducted their standard practice demonstration in advance of the airshow. A thorough review determined the jets did not go supersonic at any point.”

Residents will have the chance to enjoy the Air and Water Show scheduled for Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.