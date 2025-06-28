News
Thunderbirds Set to Dazzle at Tinker Air Force Base This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to Tinker Air Force Base this weekend, marking their first show in Oklahoma since 2019. The air show is expected to attract thousands of spectators, with over 200,000 anticipated across Saturday and Sunday.
The event begins at 8 a.m. each day, featuring performances by the Thunderbirds and other acts, including the Air Force Drill Team and the United States Air Force Band. Attendees will also have the chance to explore various military aircraft parked on the runway before the aerial displays that begin at 4 p.m.
News 9 Meteorologist Megan Gold is set to co-host the event, sharing details to help visitors plan their trips. In 2023, the last Tinker Air Show saw over 300,000 people in attendance, showcasing the event’s popularity. The Thunderbirds have revamped their performance during their hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to show off their new maneuvers.
In light of recent international tensions, Tinker Air Force Base is implementing heightened security during the air show. Security Forces Defender Staff Sgt. Joshua Price emphasized that various squadrons and local law enforcement will assist with increased patrols and screenings to ensure visitor safety. Attendees can expect ID checks, metal detectors, and random vehicle searches at entry points.
“Please comply with all instructions,” Price urged, while advising visitors to remain patient given the expected crowd size. For safety, he encouraged spectators to bring hearing protection due to the noise from the jets and to report any suspicious activity through the “Eagle Eyes” program.
The air show will run until 5 p.m. on both days, with free admission. Visitors are advised to arrive early, follow published entry instructions, and keep an eye on weather conditions that may affect the show.
