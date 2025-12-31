Thunderbolts Defeat Storm 4-1 in Moline Showdown

MOLINE, IL. (WFIE) – The Evansville Thunderbolts secured a 4-1 victory over the Quad City Storm on Friday night, thanks to a standout performance from Scott Kirton and prolific goaltending from Kristian Stead.

Kirton recorded two goals and an assist, driving the Thunderbolts to claim three out of four standings points over the weekend. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be at Ford Center against the Birmingham Bulls on December 31 at 7:00 PM CT.

Adam Manji started in goal for the Thunderbolts, stopping all eight shots he faced in the first half of the first period. However, he left the game due to injury, paving the way for Stead to step in. Stead ended the night with an impressive 32 saves on 33 shots, earning his 12th win of the season.

In the first period, with less than two minutes remaining, the Thunderbolts struck first. Myles Abbate received a pass from Kirton and scored on a 2-on-1 rush at the 18:57 mark. The Thunderbolts led 1-0 going into the second period.

Kirton extended Evansville’s lead early in the second period with a lucky goal at 3:38, as a steep-angle shot manage to slip past Storm goaltender Luke Lush, making it 2-0. In the third period, Matt Clark, assisted by Kirton and Dilan Peters, scored his first goal as a Thunderbolt during a delayed penalty call against the Storm, pushing the score to 3-0.

Kirton sealed the Thunderbolts’ win with an empty-net goal at 2:16 remaining, assisted by Tyson Gilmour and Evan Miller, increasing the lead to 4-0. Quad City managed to score a power play goal through Savva Smirnov with 1:08 left in the game, finalizing the score at 4-1.

The Thunderbolts will face the Storm again on January 2 at Ford Center, with Evansville leading the season series 4-3.