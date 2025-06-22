Thunderstorm Hits South Lake Tahoe: Boats Crash and Sink

South Lake Tahoe, California – A thunderstorm struck South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, leading to chaos as boats crashed, sank, and washed ashore. Video footage from KCRA 3 captured the alarming scene near the Grove Restaurant at Camp Richardson, where waves slammed boats into one another.

A manager at the Grove Restaurant reported that no injuries occurred during the storm. Staff were proactive, ensuring that beachgoers and boaters were moved to safety as the storm grew intense. Fortunately, the restaurant itself sustained no damage.

Despite calm conditions in other areas of Northern California, the Sierra faced severe weather on this June day, a phenomenon not typically expected during summer. As a result, officials are still assessing how many boats were impacted and the extent of the damages.

This unexpected storm serves as a reminder of the rapid weather changes that can occur in the Sierra Nevada region. More details are anticipated as recovery efforts continue.