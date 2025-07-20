Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding in D.C. Area

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Late-day thunderstorms on July 15, 2025, brought heavy rain to the D.C. region during the afternoon commute, causing significant flooding and water rescues. The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings across D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia as the storms rolled in.

Approximately 2 inches of rain fell in just a few hours, prompting WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford to issue a “considerable” flash flood warning, indicating life-threatening conditions. Areas such as Fairfax County, Virginia, reported rapid creek runoff causing water to overflow onto roadways, including U.S. Route 50, blocking traffic.

In Arlington, swift water covered all westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road west of the Capital Beltway, halting traffic completely. “In a lot of cases, just as fast as the water rose, it receded, but standing water remained a problem,” traffic reporter Dave Dildine stated.

In Tysons, Virginia, authorities responded to reports of stranded vehicles due to rapidly rising waters. WTOP reporter Kyle Cooper described Old Courthouse Road as looking “like a river,” with water levels exceptionally high. Howard County police also closed roads in response to flooding, urging residents to seek higher ground.

Montgomery County‘s Fire and Rescue team actively conducted water rescues, helping stranded drivers in Silver Spring, where floodwaters rose to car trunks. Public Information Officer Pete Piringer emphasized calling 911 for assistance during emergencies.

This year’s heavy rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly common, with the National Weather Service already issuing three moderate risk outlooks this July alone. Experts attribute increased extreme weather events in the mid-Atlantic region to rising temperatures that fuel afternoon thunderstorms.