Thunderstorms Expected to Cool Phoenix After Scorching Heat

PHOENIX, Arizona — After weeks of relentless heat and low rainfall, Phoenix may experience thunderstorms starting August 21, potentially bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds.

The National Weather Service predicts storm chances in Phoenix will begin at 20% on August 21, increasing to 40% later in the week. Isaac Smith, a meteorologist with the service, stated, “We’re looking at an increase in monsoonal activity as we go forward through the rest of the week, and that will continue into next week as well.”

Residents should be aware of the potential for strong winds, blowing dust, and isolated heavy rain as storms move in. A blowing dust advisory is currently in effect for parts of northwest Pinal County and southeast Phoenix.

Next week, storm chances are expected to rise to 50% on Tuesday, August 26, following the arrival of monsoonal moisture into Arizona. Despite the anticipated precipitation, temperatures are likely to remain above average, reaching as high as 113 degrees on August 21. An extreme heat warning is active through August 22.

Smith cautioned residents to remain vigilant about safety during this heat and upcoming storms. “Everyone should make sure to exercise proper safety precautions, staying cool and hydrated,” he said. He also urged people to stay updated on weather conditions and heed any warnings.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high ozone alert for August 21 that might extend into the weekend, citing concerns for vulnerable populations affected by blowing dust.