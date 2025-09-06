News
Thunderstorms Expected Saturday in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Drought-stricken New Hampshire is preparing for a day of thunderstorms on Saturday. A cold front approaching from the west is expected to trigger severe weather, which could disrupt outdoor plans across the state.
Forecasters predict that the storms will begin forming in western New Hampshire around 1 p.m. and will move eastward toward the coastline by 6 or 7 p.m. High temperatures today are expected to reach the low to mid-80s, accompanied by increased humidity.
As the humidity rises, it may fuel downpours and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and even the possibility of hail and brief tornadoes, especially in areas from Cheshire County to Manchester and Concord.
Residents should prepare to seek shelter indoors and away from windows if storms approach. Torrential rain in a short amount of time could lead to localized flooding, making it essential for drivers to avoid flooded roads.
After the storms pass Saturday evening, New Hampshire will experience lingering rain on Sunday morning, particularly in the southern and southeastern regions. Skies are expected to clear later in the day as cooler, drier air filters in.
Sunday’s highs will only reach the mid-60s to very low 70s, providing a stark contrast to Saturday’s heat. The dry weather is forecasted to continue through early next week, with temperatures settling in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware and keep an eye on updates regarding storm coverage.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup