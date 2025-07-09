Thunderstorms Force Orioles Game Postponement, Doubleheader Scheduled

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles postponed Wednesday night’s game due to severe weather conditions, which include thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain expected in the area. A split-admission doubleheader will now take place on Thursday, with games scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.

The severe weather warning, issued at 5 p.m., includes a storm near Annapolis that could produce wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service has also placed a Flood Watch in effect until midnight and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch running until 10 p.m.

As storms approach from the west, the potential for localized flash flooding exists, especially in areas from Baltimore City southward. Meteorologists report that the best chance for heavy rain varieties, likely to bring flash flooding, is focused along Interstate 70 and points south.

Tony Pann, a local meteorologist, indicated that the storms could intensify between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. “Big boomers in the Baltimore Metro,” Pann tweeted, referring to the thunderstorm activity.

Even after sunset, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to taper off slowly, but the severe weather threat might decrease as well. Conditions tomorrow are expected to be more stable, with possibly just isolated storms in the afternoon.

The Orioles’ management noted that the rescheduled doubleheader is a response to the unpredictable weather and aims to ensure fan safety. Updates about the weather and potential game delays will be communicated through official Orioles channels and local news outlets.

A recent update confirmed that the storm has shown signs of rotation, and residents are advised to stay alert and report any power outages or hazards to local utility providers.