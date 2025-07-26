Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport

Denver, Colorado – Thunderstorms swept through the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon, leading the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to implement a ground stop at Denver International Airport. The ground stop began just before 5 p.m. and lasted until about 9 p.m., affecting hundreds of flights.

During the nearly four-hour period, approximately 900 flights were delayed, with 788 of those delays recorded by 6:30 p.m., according to flight tracking data. Additionally, 18 flights were canceled. Passengers experienced an average delay of 77 minutes.

United Airlines reported the highest number of delays, with 271 flights held up. Southwest Airlines followed closely, experiencing delays with 254 flights. Other airlines also faced disruptions; SkyWest had 143 delayed flights and canceled 10, while Frontier Airlines saw 45 delayed flights.

As thunderstorms moved across the area, the I-25 corridor was forecasted to receive heavy rain, with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. The southeastern part of the state was expected to see the most significant rainfall, raising concerns about flash flooding in central and eastern Colorado.

This situation is still developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.