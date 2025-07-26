News
Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
Denver, Colorado – Thunderstorms swept through the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon, leading the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to implement a ground stop at Denver International Airport. The ground stop began just before 5 p.m. and lasted until about 9 p.m., affecting hundreds of flights.
During the nearly four-hour period, approximately 900 flights were delayed, with 788 of those delays recorded by 6:30 p.m., according to flight tracking data. Additionally, 18 flights were canceled. Passengers experienced an average delay of 77 minutes.
United Airlines reported the highest number of delays, with 271 flights held up. Southwest Airlines followed closely, experiencing delays with 254 flights. Other airlines also faced disruptions; SkyWest had 143 delayed flights and canceled 10, while Frontier Airlines saw 45 delayed flights.
As thunderstorms moved across the area, the I-25 corridor was forecasted to receive heavy rain, with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. The southeastern part of the state was expected to see the most significant rainfall, raising concerns about flash flooding in central and eastern Colorado.
This situation is still developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Monterrey and Atlas Clash in Intense Liga MX Showdown
- Diablos Rojos Coach Reunites with Player in Exciting Matchup
- Tigers Fall Again, Losing 6-2 to Blue Jays at Comerica Park
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup