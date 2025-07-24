News
Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
DENVER, Colo. — All flights at Denver International Airport (DIA) were grounded Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through the state. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop just before 5 p.m., which is expected to last until 6:15 p.m.
By 5:15 p.m., there were 700 flight delays and seven cancellations linked to the storm, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware. On average, flights experienced delays of about 77 minutes.
Southwest Airlines delayed the most flights with 243, while United Airlines had 212 delayed departures. Other affected airlines included SkyWest with 135 delayed flights and Frontier with 40. United Airlines led the cancellations with five flights, followed by Southwest with two canceled flights.
The severe weather has disrupted travel plans for many, and local officials are closely monitoring the situation. This remains a developing story, with updates expected as conditions change.
