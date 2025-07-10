Thunderstorms, Humidity Set to Impact New England Weather This Week

Boston, MA – Cooler temperatures arrived Wednesday, offering some relief from the heat, but muggy conditions persisted. Dew points remained elevated in the mid- to upper 60s, leaving the air feeling heavy. July’s daily average dew point is nearly three degrees above normal, hinting that more humid days are ahead as humidity typically peaks from July 15 through August.

Central and Coastal New England will witness early morning rain, with potential downpours to kick off the day. Highs will reach the 70s during a drier late morning and early afternoon, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and move from west to east, with humidity staying high. While some storms may deliver heavy rain and gusty winds, flooding risks remain low.

Thursday’s forecast is marked by what weather experts are dubbing a “storm sandwich”—showers in the morning, clear midday, and afternoon thunderstorms. Boston is anticipated to have the best chance of staying dry during the midday, with storms likely firing up across Western New England.

A stalled frontal boundary lying over Long Island Sound will allow showers to linger over Central and Eastern New England on Thursday morning. As the atmosphere remains saturated, areas could experience gusty winds and brief heavy downpours as storms sweep through in the afternoon.

Thursday temperatures could start in the upper 60s, eventually climbing into the low 70s along the coast and mid- to upper 70s westward. Rain totals may range between a quarter-inch to an inch, especially in areas near Boston.

In the Greater Boston area, residents should expect showers during early morning followed by a dry stretch. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm could roll in under mostly cloudy skies, with highs peaking in the low 70s.

As conditions remain muggy through the end of the week, rain and thunderstorms are expected to diminish by Friday and into the weekend. For more detailed regional forecasts, residents are encouraged to check local meteorological sources.