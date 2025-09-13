Thunderstorms Possible as Warm Weather Hits Southern Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Rain showers are moving across the western South Plains and eastern New Mexico this morning, heading northeast. It is expected to be a warm and breezy day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and winds from the south at up to 20 mph.

The humidity varies across the region, with drier air in the east and more moisture in the west. This pattern supports potential thunderstorms, especially near an upper-level storm system located over the Rockies. As showers move east, they are expected to weaken. A major concern is whether storms can hold together during the Texas Tech football game.

Forecast models mostly indicate storms in the western South Plains during the afternoon, with some models suggesting a thunderstorm may impact Lubbock by mid-afternoon. A slight chance of storms will remain in Lubbock, with better rain chances to the west. Storm chances are expected to rise throughout the evening, with some storms capable of producing gusty winds.

Looking ahead, tomorrow could see a repeat of thunderstorm activities, though drier conditions are predicted for the work week ahead. For the next seven days, rainfall is anticipated to be light, with most areas forecasted to receive less than half an inch.

In Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA), summer-like conditions continue with warm temperatures and daily chances of thunderstorms. Wednesday will start mild with lingering sprinkles and patchy fog that the southeasterly winds will help clear. Temperatures are set to rise into the 80s, with some areas about 10ºF above normal.

Storm chances will increase by Thursday, especially in the afternoon. The weekend is expected to cool down into the 70s.

In Southern California (KABC), after cooler temperatures, a late-summer warmup will occur. Sunday marks the start of rising temperatures, projected to reach the low 90s by mid-week. Humidity will return with shower and storm possibilities in mountains and desert areas later in the week.