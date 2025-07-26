Thymen Arensman Wins Stage 19 of Tour de France in Dramatic Finish

ALBERTVILLE, France — Thymen Arensman of Ineos Grenadiers triumphed in the 19th stage of the Tour de France, which ran from Albertville to La Plagne, after making a decisive solo attack on the final climb Saturday. This victory marked Arensman’s second stage win of the 2025 Tour.

As the stage progressed, race leader Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates remained largely unchallenged. Arensman, who has been in the spotlight for his team’s historical achievements as Team Sky, managed to fend off late challenges to secure his win by a mere two seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard.

Despite holding a close position throughout much of the race, Scotland’s Oscar Onley faced disappointment after falling back in the final moments. After a consistent performance, he finished in fifth place, just behind third-place Florian Lipowitz.

Arensman reflected on his win, stating, “I’m absolutely destroyed. Already to win one stage in the Tour is unbelievable. But now, to win from the general classification group, against the strongest riders in the world, feels like I’m dreaming.” He attributed his attack to a lack of interest in the overall classification and believed his competitors might hesitate.

This stage was notably shortened from 130 kilometers to 95 kilometers due to the outbreak of a disease affecting local cattle, prompting the removal of two climbs. This decision by race officials was made in response to the distress felt by farmers impacted by the outbreak.

Pogacar acknowledged the challenge of the stage but maintained his overall lead in the general classification. “It’s not been an easy Tour, with people attacking me from day one to the end, so it’s about staying focused,” he said. The convoy now heads towards Paris, with just two stages remaining.