Thymen Arensman Wins Stage 14 of Tour de France in Dramatic Finish

Pau, France – Thymen Arensman celebrated his first victory in the Tour de France with a remarkable win during the 14th stage on July 19, 2025. The Dutch cyclist, representing Ineos Grenadiers, triumphed in the challenging mountainous route, which spanned 182.6 kilometers from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères.

Arensman showcased his climbing prowess during the grueling Pyrenees stage, confidently distancing his competitors. Although favorites like Jonas Vingegaard attacked twice during the race, Tadej Pogacar maintained a steady pace, ultimately allowing Arensman to secure the win.

After the stage, Arensman expressed his emotions, stating, “I feel like I am in the form of my life. This victory is a huge boost for me and the team, especially after several tough years and disappointments in previous races,” referring to his past struggles in competitions like the Giro.

Pogacar, who remains the overall leader in the yellow jersey, noted the graceful competition during the climb, saying, “I respect Arensman’s effort. I didn’t expect him to win today, but he proved his strength. Cycling is unpredictable.”

Vingegaard followed in second place, finishing just over one minute behind Arensman. Florian Lipowitz climbed to third in the overall standings after Remco Evenepoel withdrew from the competition, providing a shake-up in the leader rankings.

The next stage promises a transition ride towards Carcassonne, which can potentially lead to further sprint opportunities. As cyclists recover from the intense climbing challenges, the excitement continues to build in this year’s Tour de France.