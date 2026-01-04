Tiafoe Favored Over Vukic in ATP Brisbane Matchup

Brisbane, Australia – Aleksandar Vukic is set to face Frances Tiafoe in the round of 32 at the ATP Brisbane event on Sunday, January 4, 2026. With the match scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM ET, early predictions favor Tiafoe as the likely winner.

According to Dimers‘ advanced tennis model, simulations of the match indicate that Tiafoe has a 62% chance of defeating Vukic. The model also finds Tiafoe has a 58% probability of winning the first set. Meanwhile, Vukic is given a 53% chance of covering the +2.5 game spread, with the under 24.5 games also having a 56% likelihood of hitting.

The current betting odds for the match show Tiafoe as the favorite, listed at -190 on the moneyline, while Vukic stands at +168. In terms of the first set, Tiafoe is -164 and Vukic is +130. The game spread is set at -2.5 for Tiafoe and +2.5 for Vukic, both at -118.

For bettors, Vukic is suggested as a valuable pickup for the moneyline, while Tiafoe is expected to take the first set. “Aleksandar Vukic to win” is highlighted as the top play according to analyses drawn from a mix of machine learning and statistical observations. All odds provided are accurate as of publication but may fluctuate.

This is one of several noteworthy matches leading up to the Kooyong Classic, which features Tiafoe and other top players starting on January 13. As sports betting gains traction, detailed analytical resources are readily available for enthusiasts.

For support related to gambling, resources like 1-800-GAMBLER are available. Bet responsibly and enjoy the match!