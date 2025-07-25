Sports
Tiafoe and Townsend Host Charity Event in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend hosted a charity event on Saturday, aiming to uplift local communities through sports. The event took place at the D.C. Open, showcasing their commitment to youth engagement.
Attendees enjoyed a day filled with tennis matches and community activities. Tiafoe expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s important to give back to the community that supports us. We want to inspire the next generation of players.” Townsend echoed those sentiments, adding, “Seeing kids excited about tennis makes this all worth it. They are our future.”
The charity event raised over $50,000, which will benefit local youth programs that focus on tennis and education. Organizers highlighted the importance of such events in addressing the need for accessible sports opportunities.
Several local schools and organizations participated, providing kids with free tennis lessons and workshops. The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive, with families eager to take part and learn the sport.
As the day concluded, both Tiafoe and Townsend shared their hopes for future collaborations. “This is just the beginning. We want to do more for our city,” said Tiafoe.
