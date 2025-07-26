Tiafoe and Townsend Shine at D.C. Open Event

Washington, D.C. — Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend displayed their skills on the court during a recent event at the D.C. Open.

The duo participated in a light-hearted exhibition match on Thursday, entertaining fans with their playful banter and impressive tennis at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Both players, who have made significant strides in their careers, showcased their abilities by trading shots and showcasing their strengths. Tiafoe, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open last year, highlighted the importance of community events. “It’s great to be back in D.C. and connect with fans,” he stated.

Townsend, known for her doubles expertise, echoed Tiafoe’s sentiments. “We love being here and making tennis fun for everyone,” she remarked during the event.

The exhibition not only served as entertainment but also aimed to promote tennis in the region, inspiring young players to pursue the sport. Events like this help foster a love for tennis, as local players and families gathered to cheer on their favorites.

As the day concluded, both players expressed their desire to continue supporting tennis in Washington. “We’ll do our best to keep the game alive here,” Tiafoe said.