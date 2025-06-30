Tick Safety Session Aims to Combat Lyme Disease Spread in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — On June 30, 2025, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara hosted an informational session focused on tick safety in response to the rising cases of Lyme disease, coinciding with Lyme Disease Prevention Month.

The event aims to equip families with vital information to safeguard themselves as New York State continues to experience a high rate of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. The session will explore the latest prevention methods, treatment options, and ways to handle tick bites effectively.

Warm weather increases the activity of ticks, according to the New York State Department of Health. New York has averaged more than 17,500 new Lyme disease cases each year over the past three years, with over 19,000 cases reported in 2023 alone.

Dr. Melissa Diemling, a pediatrician from Community Care Pediatrics, stressed the significance of daily tick checks. “They especially love to come out and play after rainy days,” she noted. “Tick checks are important to do at the end of every single day, even if a child hasn’t been in a super wooded or grassy area; unfortunately, ticks are everywhere.”

Randy Simons from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation also emphasized the dangers. “Tick-borne illnesses are a serious concern, especially in areas with tall grass or dense vegetation just off the trail,” Bob Simons said. “We’re proud to partner with other New York State agencies to help prevent the spread of these diseases and keep visitors safe.”

The session will offer practical tips, including spraying yards for ticks, wearing long clothing with pants tucked into socks, and using insect repellent, while also highlighting the risk of ticks being carried by pets.

The informational session is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Stockade Inn.