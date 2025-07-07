East Rutherford, New Jersey — Standard admission prices for the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Fluminense have dropped dramatically. Prices at MetLife Stadium fell to just $13.40 on Saturday, a staggering reduction from the initial $473.90 set only 72 hours earlier.

This significant price cut reflects FIFA’s ongoing efforts to boost attendance at its events, as President Gianni Infantino aims to validate the expanded Club World Cup format to clubs, broadcasters, and sponsors.

The current ticket price means it is cheaper to attend the Chelsea-Fluminense semi-final than to purchase a cheesesteak ($15) or a beer ($14) at MetLife Stadium. Even tickets in the usually pricier lower ring have dropped to $44.60.

FIFA has been using a dynamic pricing model for the tournament, with prices fluctuating by the hour. The lowest tickets initially priced at $473.90 dropped to $27.90 by Saturday morning before reaching $13.40 by 1:22 PM.

The Athletic reported that FIFA had offered volunteers working for the tournament four complimentary tickets to all quarter-finals, excluding the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Volunteers were advised during training not to expect free tickets.

Volunteers were asked not to wear uniforms at matches to avoid confusion, raising questions about whether their appearance was intended to resemble paying fans. FIFA did not comment on whether this was the case.

While the prices have dropped significantly, fans who purchased tickets at the higher rates have raised concerns about whether they will receive partial refunds. FIFA did not address questions on this issue or explain if the pricing strategy was fair to early ticket buyers.

Both semi-finals will occur at MetLife Stadium. The second match will feature the winner of Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund facing off against the winner of Paris Saint-Germain, who triumphed over Bayern Munich.

Ticket prices for the second semi-final have also seen a decline, from $978 on Wednesday to $199.60 by Saturday afternoon, indicating a potential miscalculation by FIFA regarding demand for the newly formatted tournament.

The group’s attendance during the tournament has varied, with several matches experiencing significant empty seats. The average group stage attendance was over 35,000 per game, with some fixtures nearly sold out and others showing tens of thousands of empty seats. FIFA’s adjustments in ticket pricing have been positively received by fans hoping to enjoy the matches at a lower cost.

This initiative to make tickets more affordable has reportedly improved attendance figures, such as the 66,937 spectators at the PSG-Bayern match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, indicating FIFA’s reliance on increasing access to attract fans.