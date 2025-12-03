Ticketmaster Caps Resale Prices After Olivia Dean’s Criticism

Los Angeles, CA — Ticketmaster has announced it will cap resale prices for singer Olivia Dean‘s upcoming tour following her criticism over inflated ticket prices. The move comes after Dean, known for her hit song ‘Man I Need,’ voiced her frustration about ticket resellers charging extreme rates.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster released a statement supporting Dean’s wish to keep live music affordable for fans. The company confirmed it would implement a ‘Face Value Exchange’ for Dean’s ‘The Art of Loving Live‘ tour, ensuring future resale tickets on its site do not exceed their original purchase price.

The press release explained that fans who have already paid higher resale prices will receive partial refunds, reflecting the difference in pricing. Ticketmaster emphasized that it does not profit from resale markups but will absorb the costs for these refunds.

Refunds are expected to be processed by December 10, but may take additional time depending on bank processing times. ‘We want to ensure that everyone has access to the show without unfair costs,’ Ticketmaster stated.

Dean expressed her satisfaction in a message to her fans, confirming that both Ticketmaster and AXS would refund the difference for any tickets sold above face value. She stressed the importance of keeping concerts accessible for all fans.

On November 21, Dean first took to Instagram to express her anger over the resale situation, after many fans reported issues with Ticketmaster’s website crashing during ticket sales. Prices were reported as high as $1,000 on resale sites, leading Dean to label the practices as ‘vile.’

‘Live music should be affordable and accessible. We have a responsibility to protect our community from exploitative practices,’ she added.

Dean’s concert tour will begin in San Francisco in July and will cover several major cities before concluding in Austin in August. As a nominee for best new artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards, Dean’s tour has seen a surge in demand.

The changes made by Ticketmaster reflect ongoing calls for reform in the ticketing industry, a sector grappling with widespread frustrations over ticket sales and resale practices.